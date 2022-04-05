The NBA Responds to the 2022 NCAA Championship Game

As it does every year, the NBA on Monday cleared its schedule so that the basketball world’s collective attention was focused on the NCAA men’s national championship matchup between Kansas and North Carolina, in which the Jayhawks came down from 16 to 72. Won 69 and secured its fourth title. Enjoy the best reactions from a really exciting title game.

national champion #rockchok — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) 5 April 2022

Wow! what a game. congratulations to your team @keuathletics job well done… — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) 5 April 2022

Alright Ku!!! 12. how to delegate — Trey Young (@TheTraeYoung) 5 April 2022