The NCAA Women’s Championship is set: Get the lowdown here. University

The UConn Women defeated defending champion Stanford 63-58 to return to the NCAA title game for the first time since 2016.

The game may not go according to plan, but for the thousands of fans who cheered on Paige Buyers’ every move, it went to script.

Result: Stanford would miss out on its second straight NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. The Connecticut – and former Hopkins star Buyers – will play South Carolina on Sunday night at the Buyer’s back yard for their 12th title and first since 2016.

Meanwhile, Aliyah Boston and the South Carolina gamecock were smiling as they walked off the court in the Final Four.