The near-miracle of the soccer fern can’t be deterred by the lack of an attacking game plan

Andrew Worman is a Stuff Football Writer

opinion: What was the Soccer Ferns’ plan to beat Australia on Friday night if Anna Greene hadn’t scored her surprise goal?

They probably had ideas about how they wanted to create chances to try to score, but they were nowhere to be seen at the QCB Stadium in Townsville.

It was difficult to fathom such a plan at the Shebelives Cup in February in Texas and California, and in South Korea and Canada before that late last year.

Ian Hitchcock / Getty Images Matildas star Sam Kerr scored the goal in the 96th minute to give his team a 2-1 win over the Football Ferns.

While there’s no proof, it’s hard to feel like Fern is making any progress with his preparations for next year’s World Cup…