The Netherlands and Germany draw in an exciting exhibition game, monster victories for France, Spain and Norway

The Netherlands and Germany drew 1-1 in an exhibition game on Tuesday evening. So the Dutch are not in the first place for Friday’s World Cup draw in Qatar. Also, in the practice matches, the monstrous victories of Spain, France and Norway stood out.

Dutch national coach Louis Van Gaal again selected Mark Fleck (28, Freiburg) as goalkeeper in the exhibition game, but for the other positions it was clearly the strongest player to kick. Two new names with the Germans: David Raum (23, Hoffenheim) and Nico Schlotterbeck (22, Freiburg). However, it was experienced rot Thomas Müller who worked 0–1 against the Dutch with the wrong way ropes.

The Dutch did not return until late in the second half. Steven Bergwijn, starting from the bench, still leveled. Our northern neighbors were closest to a…