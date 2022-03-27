The Nets and the Hornets compete in the big match at Barclays

Picture of my Rollin’. Down against the Brooklyn Nets in Saturday Night’s Game heat of miami Looking to make a statement and keep the momentum going in the race for the playoffs. They did and then some with dominating wins sent a statement to the Heat and everyone else who could be on their way to Brooklyn.

opponent will be tonight Charlotte Hornets, James Borrego and company are in the play-in race, with a chance to move up a slot. He wrapped up his homestand and helped his playoff cause Beating Utah Jazzu on Friday night. Once it ends, they are back in the air as they head home to combat Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

where to follow the game

Yes Network on TV. WFAN on the radio. Tip off after 7:30 PM

Sports injuries

No Joe Harris or Ben Simmons. Lamarcus…