The new Bullet 350 will become a hit as soon as it is launched, these features were seen in testing, fans said amazing!

new Delhi. Royal Enfield bikes rule the Indian people. The company is equipping many bikes with new looks and features for the customers. In which the company Royal Enfield is updating its bikes one by one. The company has started testing the Bullet 350. It has been introduced before the Meteor 350 and after the new-generation Classic 350. Now the company's new platform and J-series engine can be given in its Bullet 350. The new-generation Bullet 350 has recently been spotted testing. From the latest pictures, many features have been revealed in the bike. Which the company can soon launch in the Indian market.

New Bullet 350 Engine & Power

The new Royal Enfield Bullet will be powered by a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. This engine will generate 20.2 bhp power and 27Nm peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

New Bullet 350 will be this change

The design of the new Bullet 350 will be changed. The testing model is seen with a new headlamp and taillamps that are similar to the new Classic. It gets a brand new single-piece seat. The handlebar of the new-gen Bullet looks longer and pulled towards the rider than the Classic. Apart from this, only circular shaped rear view mirrors are available, which are now given with chrome.

The same new Bullet 350 will get telescopic front forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, single-channel ABS will be provided with disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear.

Learn Features of Scram 411

Royal Enfield has recently launched the new motorcycle Scrum 411. It gets the same engine as the Himalayan 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The new instrument console, smaller front wheel and basic body panels have been used to make the Scrum 411 more economical than the Himalayan. The price of which starts from ₹ 2.03 Lakh.