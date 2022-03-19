BUSINESS

The new Bullet 350 will become a hit as soon as it is launched, these features were seen in testing, fans said amazing!

new Delhi. Royal Enfield bikes rule the Indian people. The company is equipping many bikes with new looks and features for the customers. In which the company Royal Enfield is updating its bikes one by one. The company has started testing the Bullet 350. It has been introduced before the Meteor 350 and after the new-generation Classic 350. Now the company’s new platform and J-series engine can be given in its Bullet 350. The new-generation Bullet 350 has recently been spotted testing. From the latest pictures, many features have been revealed in the bike. Which the company can soon launch in the Indian market. Also read- From money crunch to evil eye, do this remedy with the holy ashes of Holi, you will get rid of all the troubles!

