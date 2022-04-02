The New Orleans Lakers Could End the Season

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers have lost records yet are gearing up for one of the most anticipated games of the NBA season.

The Pelicans are now two full games ahead of both the Lakers and Spurs, as all three teams battle for the final two play-in spots.

The Peles are currently seeded 9th, which not only means they’ll host a play-in game against the Spurs or Lakers, but also have a higher chance of holding the 2022 NBA Draft pick they owed to the Lakers.

pelicans are a Zion Williamson Away from full force and playing some of his best basketball of the season, shocking the Lakers in their last match after coming back from a 23-point deficit.

The Lakers have lost four in a row and are on the verge of disappearing…