The New Rock Warchter Encore Announces Florence + The Machine

Rock Werchter, Werchter Boutique and TW Classic have been a fixture in Belgium’s festival landscape for years, but the organization behind the festivals at Werchter is expanding even further this year. Earlier this year, CORE was announced, a collaboration with the organizers of Tomorrowland in Ossempark, Brussels. CORE will take place on May 27 and 28, a month before Couleur Cafe takes place in the same park. As if a new festival weren’t enough, the new Rock Werchter Encore is now on the way 26 JuneIn I Encore, which takes place on the familiar festival grounds, for once the focus is not on male performers and bands, as is the case with other Verchters.

The big headliner of this edition will be Florence + The MachineI’m the band around Florence Welch will come up with a new record soon, and so will present it with one of their few festival shows in Belgium. More names to come soon, and more…