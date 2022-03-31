The Newcastle sisters behind Pretty Mama appear on BBC’s Dragons Den – how’s their performance?

Alex and Jenny McFadden come to the den to ask for £30,000 in return for a 20% stake in their stylish maternity wear business.

The sisters posed with the cutest child who was the cutest model of their feminine maternity clothing business model.

Pretty Mama was launched in 2018 after the sisters Alex became pregnant saw a huge gap in the market and a shortage of fashionable clothing for new and expectant moms.

Alex and Jenny McFadden. credit: BBC

Newcastle business How beautiful mama fared in Dena