LATEST

“The NFL doesn’t get to decide when the pandemic is over”: NFLPA President JC Tretter urges players to boycott in-person OTA’s and minicamps. | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
“The NFL doesn’t get to decide when the pandemic is over": NFLPA President JC Tretter urges players to boycott in-person OTA’s and minicamps.

The NFL had previously expressed their optimism that in-person OTA’s and training camps will take place this spring, Browns’ C & NFLPA president JC Tretter wasn’t in concurrence. J.C. Tretter and the union are urging players to boycott such workouts amid the ongoing pandemic.

Tretter took over the presidency in arguably the toughest offseason in NFL history last year. He stressed upon the fact that even though the NFL is hoping for full capacity stadiums, not much has changed since last season. In 2020, the NFL had mandated that all offseason activity be virtual before the 2020 season.

Contents hide
1 JC Tretter reinforced his discontentment with an in-person offseason due to the pandemic
2 JC Tretter also spoke about the additional advantages of a virtual offseason

JC Tretter reinforced his discontentment with an in-person offseason due to the pandemic

“We’ve been telling them, it’s voluntary and we’re not gonna go,’’ Tretter said, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The NFLPA had organised an all-player conference call this past Friday to inform players that they’ll be safer and healthier with a second all-virtual offseason

“The NFL doesn’t get to decide when the pandemic is over or when we get to stop caring about COVID,’’ Tretter said. “COVID is still out there. Our players do not want to catch it still. There are plenty of guys who have talked about issues that they felt for a long time after catching COVID. Myles [Garrett] being one of them. He talked about it all year, about how he felt that it was still bothering him.

JC Tretter also spoke about the additional advantages of a virtual offseason

Tretter also added that there were multiple other advantages to virtual off-seasons apart from the obvious. He said that in the previous 5 seasons, an average of 247 concussions were reported, which fell multi-fold to 172. “If we’ve identified strategies for reducing concussions by 30% and it doesn’t involve modifying game rules, it would be reckless NOT to implement those changes,’’

“Over the past five years, the average number of missed-time injuries annually for all NFL teams was 3,524,” Tretter wrote in his column. “For the 2020 season, the number of missed time injuries decreased to 2,716.” A 23% decrease is huge for a sport that is so heavily based on physical contact.

“Last year, [everything] had to be collectively bargained, and now we see what those changes brought us. There’s really no denying it anymore. You can avoid soft tissue injuries. You can avoid concussions. You can avoid heat-related illness. You can avoid those things by following the science.’’

The COVID-19 virus is still as harmful as ever and is affecting people and the sports world. Thus, the NFLPA’s push to avoid in-person workouts would be very responsible. Hopefully, a deal can be struck between the NFLPA and the NFL before the off-season officially starts on April 19th.

Also Read: Carolina Panthers Owner David Tepper Tops List of Richest NFL Owners With Net Worth of $14.5 Billion

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
864
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
863
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
828
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
805
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
783
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
759
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
758
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
710
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
672
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
671
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top