The nights we spent together (Chapter 10)

Episode starts with Riddhima looking at the clock which showed 6. Riddhima thought that Vansh would be anytime at home,I have to propose him today. She decorated the room beautifully,candle lights,red flowers,everything was just perfect. She then looked at herself in mirror,and thought to wear something romantic. She brought a straight one piece black dress from her wardrobe,then didn't like it and then got a black shimmery saree with a deep back neck blouse. She liked it and paired it with black smoky makeup. She opened her hair strands and Vansh liked them opened, Then all the dinner she prepared,which was Vansh's favourite,she was keeping it beautifully on dining table with candles,and red flowers,when she heard door bell and took deepbreath as Vansh had came,she had no idea what wouldhis reaction be seeing all this. She switched offf all the lights,as she wanted to give him only candle lights today. She opened the door ,but when she opened ,her beautiful smile turned serious. Vansh was standing with his two friends,She closed the door back,shouted that please wait for 10 minutes. Vansh kept worrying as what has happened to lights. Riddhima rushed back to her room,and ran fast and changed ,and wore yellow kurta plazo,and washed her makeup very fast,and tied her strnads in a bun,locked the door,and rushed to dining table and cleaned allthe red flowers and candle decorations.She did it all within ten minutes,but tears were constantly scrolling down her face,then she wiped her tears and opened the door. vansh:Riddhima what heppened..why you closed the door back ,is everything fine. Riddhima avoided him and welcomed his friends ,Angre and Vyom. Riddhima said to them:Actually Vansh didn't inform me about your arrival,so I was just cleanin all the stuff here,that's why i closed the door back. She was pretending to smile in front of them. Vansh was trying to talk withh her but she was avoiding him. Then after sometalks, Vyom:Bhabhi,very nice to have a talk with you,I am extremely happy for your alliance with Vansh.Now lets have dinner made by you Angre tried to deny but Vyom insisted, Riddhima smiling,took them to dinner table, Vyom;Wow.I think,,you had made dinner for you two? Riddhima: Nothing like that Vyom bhai,please have it. They thre sat and Riddhima served them, Vyom:Bhabhi..won't you have it? Riddhima: I already ate. Vansh was sitting stunned. After dinner ,Angre washed his utensis himself,Riddhima denied but he didn't istened.Vansh washed his and Vyom's. Riddhima finally spoke to him. Riddhima:Vansh ,i can wash Vansh:What if I do? Vyom:Bhabhi..show me the home Vansh:Vyom,you had seen my home ,why again? Vyom:Comeon vansh,see the living room,earlier it was just a plain white wall,and see now,its so lively.i am sure ,bhabhi would have transformed the whole house well. Riddhima smiled and they made Vyom see the corridor and other rooms, Vyom:Nowwww I want to see Vansh and your room.I want to see how a husband's room changes after mariage. Vyom smirked.Riddhima got tensed as all over the room she had done decorations.She couldn't let Vyom see it. She looked at Vansh but he didn't understand what she wanted to say. Vyom started moving towards Vansh's room but riddhima shouted stop. Riddhima:Vyom bhai,I think,you have forgotten ,its not only your friend's room now,its my room too.And I am sorry,I can not permit you to see my room. Everyone stood stunned. Vyom :Fine.Let us leave now, And Angre and Vyom left. Riddhima greeted them and after they left ,she went back to kitchen ,cleaning everything.Vansh kept on asking her that why is she not spesking to him but she didn't reply. vansh went to his room upstairs,and was shocked to see all the romantic decorations,and her black saree fallen over there. He turned and saw Riddhima standing over there furiosly,and crying.She went inside and started cleaning all the decorations. Vansh understood,he tried to pacify riddhima, Vansh:Riddhima please.. Riddhima :What please...is it not my house now that you will bring home anyone ,anytime?I am not stopping you ,but atleast give me info that I am bring them,I also have my personal life,what if i would have not stpped the door at that time and they would have stepped inside.Its my room too.....you have to inform my first atleast...she was crying unconsably in anger. Vansh:Riddhima,I truly called you,it was switched off. Riddhima didn't listen and stood furious.Atlast when she didn't listen ,he left and sat in the hall on chair.He was feeling sorry for her. Then she finally came downstairs and sat in vansh's lap and hugged him.He hugged her back and kissed her forehead and wiped her tears. Riddhima again hugged him back. They slept the same with she sitting in his lap.

