The nights we spent together (Chapter 13)

Night starts with Vansh sitting on bed and waiting for Riddhima.

His heart was beating really fast and then he heard the voice of door opening,

Riddhima entered the room in white mini dress, his heart beated more fast as he had for the first time saw Riddhima in a dress other than Indian dresses.

He saw her feeling a bit uncomfortable,not daring to look up at him and was standing still.

Vansh smiled and he was also feeling different feeling still dared and moved close to her.

He went and held her waist from behind and kept his chin on his shoulders. He could feel her getting warm and little goosebumps over her hand as he held them.

He too was getting warm.

Riddhima then looked back at him ,they shared an eye lock and could feel each others breath.

Vansh smiled a bit. Riddhima was still uneasy.

Vansh: How are you feeling..

Riddhima spoke like whispering with words breaking …

Riddhima : I …Vansh its a …

Vansh held her face up by her chin and made her look in his eyes so that she may feel comfortable.

Riddhima: I am feeling fluttering butterflies in my dummy

Vansh laughed.

Riddhima: Why are you laughing…I am feeling strange.

Now by his laugh she also laughed and became a bit comfortable.

He took her and made her sit on bed and himself sat on a stool and looked in her eyes.

Vansh: You are looking adorable,perfect.

Riddhima blushed.

Vansh: Why are you not smiling?

Riddhima: I don’t know, I told you to get ready for a special night and I myself feeling a bit…strange.

Vansh smiled and kept his hand over her hand.

Vansh: Say what we have to do now

Riddhima : What can I tell ,you tell

Vansh: You told me to get ready for a special night…so tell me what special

Riddhima: By special I meant that..

Vansh looked at her mischievously.

Riddhima : Dont tease me Vansh.. I was talking that …that husband and wife do after marriage.

Vansh: So what do they do?

Riddhima pushed him back a little.

Riddhima: Stupid….Okay fine. I have heard that they share a lip kiss.

Vansh smiled.

Vansh: I have heard about love bite.

Riddhima and Vansh both together said…And hug.

Both smiled.

Vansh got on bed and pulled her …she pulled him close and they shared a lip kiss.

Then again a kiss and many kisses,then Riddhima bit Vansh’s neck then they hugged tightly and slept with a smiling face.

