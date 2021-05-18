The nights we spent together (Chapter 14)

Episode starts with Riddhima bringing black coffee for Vansh,he didn’t look at her ,

Riddhima : Vansh till when will you work go on ?Its 10 o clock.

Vansh gave her a glance and smiled got back on laptop,

Vansh:Sweetheart you go and sleep. ..I love you. But I have to finish this project now.

Riddhima blewed her cheeks and left out like a kid.

She sat on floor outside the room and sneaked inside and saw him working,

“First you broke promise of taking me to long drive and now this work,I wont leave you Mr Rai singhania.”

With this she took out her mobile and switched it off and started speaking loudly,

Riddhima: Hello Vyom bhai…

Vansh ears got attracted he stopped his work in a moment.

Riddhima: Yes Vyom…how you called this late,hmm hmm okay ,so did you enjoy the lunch box I sent today?

Vansh to himself,”She sent lunch for Vyom?”

Riddhima: No Vyom..Vansh never took me for long drive. Hmm I know he is not romantic.

Vansh came forward and listened more carefully.

Riddhima : Will you take me now…wowwww ,yesss ,okay I am coming,No no Vansh will not have any problem, ya he trust me a lot.He is busy in workkkkk.

Vansh was getting furious.

Riddhima:Okay I am coming now.

She rushes ,Vansh went behind her.

She got in car and left,Vansh hurriedly locked the house and left behind her in other car.

Vansh was getting more furious and was wishing to punch Vyom if he would have been there.

Riddhima finally stopped at a hill.

Vansh rushed behind her and held her and dragged her from.her waist.

He started shouting that what are you doing here at this time without informing me

Riddhima smiled and kissed his cheeks

Riddhima: dont you trust me

Vansh: I trust you thats why asking you and where is that rascal Vyom ,how dare he call you

Riddhima laughed aloud

Riddhima: Vansh you are so cute naaaaa

Riddhima showed him her mobile and told him that its switched off from a long time , I talked to no one it was just a plan to call you here.

Vansh finally smiled at her mischievousness.

Then they sat near camp fire , sang songs , enjoyed starry night, and finally slept in one sleeping bag , and shared a kiss.

