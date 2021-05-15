The nights we spent together (Chapter 7)

Episode starts with Riddhima sitting on dining table ‘s chair with head down on table,she lifts up her head and saw the clock which showed 8:30 pm ,

She was getting frustated,standing,roaming here and there,sitting sometimes on sofa, on chair, and plucking the threads of cushion in anger.Main gate opens,vansh enters and come calling her.

She doesn’t look at him.

Vansh comes to her,

Vansh:Why are not responding,I was calling you?Is everything fine?

She doesn’t glance at him and goes to other room,by shutting the door with a bang.

Vansh gets tensed seeing her like that because in morning he had left her in a smiling face,and now ,what happened to her.

he went behing her.

Vansh:Riddhima,tell me what happened.

He grabbed her wrist,she looked at him furiously,and then tears started rolling down her cheeks.Vansh got more tensed,

Vansh: Riddhima,

He made her sit,and sat besides her.

Vansh:Riddhima tell me what happened,did anyone tell you something?Did I do something wrong,Riddhima please.

Riddhima pushed him back slighty and shouted,

Riddhima:Had you watched the time?Its 8:30 at night.For the whole day I had been roaming here and there in this mansion,all alone,on the hope ,that you will come now ,you will come now and see,you are coming now,Its third night of our marriage and you are behaving like an old age man.

She tried to left but he made her sit ,and wiped her tears,but thhey again flew back.She looked other side,

Vansh made her look to him by holding her chin.

Vansh:Dear I always come at this time

Riddhima:So?Don’t you know that now you are married?Someone is waiting for you at home,don’t you have any sense about it?

Vansh smiled.

Vansh”;I am devil,i always wanted that someone waits for me when I come home,and when this is happening ,I am not punctual then.

Riddhima was still furious

Vansh:Okay i promise,from now,I will give my best to come back at time.

Riddhima looked at him and showed him finger and shouted 6 o clock.

Vansh smiled and nodded.Riddhima wiped her tears.

Riddhima:Now go and change,all the dinner has got cold,I have to warm it again.

Vansh: Had you eaten?

Riddhima: How can I?Are you stupid?

Vansh: Are you stupid?If I will not come till late night then will you not eat?

Riddhima:Ofcourse not.

Vansh:Riddhima leave theese kiddish rituals,

With this he got off his coat,loosened his tie and removed his watch,Riddhima was colleting them ,

Riddhima: These might sound kiddish,but I will fullfill them by whole heart.

Vansh looked at her,they shared an eyelock.

She left.Vansh thought something.

At the ining table,Riddhima was serving dinner to Vansh,

Vansh: You are still sounding sad?

Riddhima:No..nothing like that.

Vansh was just looking at her,red chiffon saree,messy high bun,red bridal bangles,heena applied hands,everything was just bridal,and waming.he was feeling extremely delighted looking at her.She felt him looking at her,

Vansh: Would you like to have an evening,,,I mean night walk,and a little ,panipuris?

Hearing pani puris,Riddhima jumped in happinesss..

She wirled,was laughing in happiness,Vansh was too getting overjoyed seeing her that happy

Riddhima:How do you know I love pani puris?

Vansh:I guessed it ,,

Riddhima:Okay let me go and change fast

Vansh:Aa..Aa…have dinner first

Riddhima:No No…I will only have pani puris

Vansh:No ,you are looking adorable no need to change,just have dinner and then we will go

She looked at him,,he looked down.

They both smiled.

After sometime,they were leaving,Vansh took car keys,

Riddhima:What’s the need of car keys in night walk?

Vansh:Actually few restraunts have pani puris in their menu here,so we have to go there via car

Riddhima:Excuse me?Restraunt?We will have them at night stall

Vansh sto stunned,

Vansh: No Riddhima, they aree not hygeni ..

Riddhima:Shh…I guessed it right.Biggest and youngest businessman,comeon,your wife will show you today the fun of road side stalls,

She took car keys from him and kept back.

Vansh smiled.

Precap: Riddhima:Won’t you eat?

Vansh; I don’t want to lose the taste of your dinner,these are nothing in front of your dinner.

She smiles him and offers him to eat by her hand.

The post The nights we spent together (Chapter 7) appeared first on Telly Updates.