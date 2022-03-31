The Northern Lights Are Likely to Shine in Western Washington This Week

After a strong geomagnetic storm, the aurora borealis could be visible over western Washington this week.
Seattle – did you see it? The Northern Lights, also known as the aurora borealis, put on a show Wednesday night through Thursday morning, reaching parts of Washington state.
In case you missed it, there’s good news! The show will likely rerun in Western Washington from Thursday night through Friday morning.
a Strong geomagnetic storm and arrival of a coronal mass ejection According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the lights can be seen as far south as Washington and northern California on the West Coast.,
