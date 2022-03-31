The Northern Lights Will Put On An Epic Storm In Almost All BC And Alberta Tonight

There’s a chance this week to see a magical display of the northern lights—and the best places to see it are in BC and Alberta.

according to this weather networkA “G3,” or stronger, geomagnetic storm will hit overnight Thursday, March 31, and can be seen south of the US border.

Due to cloud cover over most of central and eastern Canada, the aurora borealis will be visible only in western Canada.

According to the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, some of the best places in the world to see the northern lights in winter are Alaska, Scandinavia, and Canada. aurora forecast,

To see these phenomenal lights, the sky has to be the clearest and darkest, so try and find somewhere far away from the light pollution of the city.

