The Northman Early Reactions praised Eggers’ film as brutal and brilliant

The first reaction to Robert Eggers’ new film The Northman hit social media, promising that audiences are in for a wild ride with the Viking film.

Robert Eggers’ first round of reaction the northman are in, and they couldn’t be much better. the northman Eggers’ latest release, and his third film as a feature film director following the success of Witch And Electricity house, The film, which is a loose Viking-based adaptation small village, follows Alexander Skarsgard as Amleth, a man whom he tries to avenge his father’s death. The film is scheduled for a US release date of April 22.

The NorthmanThe cast includes newcomers as well as actors who have previously worked with Eggers. Skarsgard support…