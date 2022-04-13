The Northman is a ‘breathtaking visual marvel’ – when to watch it, age ratings and cast

The film draws inspiration from Scandinavian folklore and Shakespeare, and seems to be one of the serious films of 2022

(Photo: Focus Features)

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, The Northman is an action epic based on the ancient Norse saga of a young Viking prince named Amleth—a quest to kill his uncle, save his mother, and avenge his father’s murder. starts.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is Northman?

Set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century, Amleth witnesses murder at the hands of his evil uncle as a child, and is unable to let the crime go without punishment.