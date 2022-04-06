The Northman poster reveals Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman and Björki

Ahead of its release later this month, Focus Features has released several new character posters for their new film, the northman, The new posters give us a look at the all-star cast of the new historical epic, which is based on the legend of the medieval Scandinavian tale Emleth, which it is said to have inspired. small villagePerhaps one of the most famous plays of all time.

the northman Amleth will follow, played by alexander skarsgard, a Viking on a mission to avenge his father’s death. New character posters released today show Amleth, along with several other characters, and their respective roles in direct view of the audience. Skarsgard’s Amleth is shown shirtless, with nothing but an amulet around his neck, covered with blood.