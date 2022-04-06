The Northman reviewed the film as a brutal “masterpiece”.

New Robert Eggers Movies the northman Will not release in cinemas till then 22 AprilBut the first wave of social reviews hit Twitter in the wake of the film’s premiere last night.

not surprisingly, Witch And Electricity house The filmmaker’s new film has so far received almost universal acclaim, being called everything up to and including a “masterpiece”.

“I’ve been a big fan of Robert Eggers over the years, but the northman is really his masterpiece, Brutal, fearless and audacious, it feels like the kind of cinematic epic we don’t see very often now,” Heather Wixon of The Daily Dead said in her social media review.

,the northman Robert Eggers’ best film of all time“Wealth of Geeks and Collider’s Maggie Lovitt agrees.”