The Northman: Robert Eggers’ Viking drama poster untitled on New York subway

Robert Eggers new movie poster the northman Has appeared on the New York subway without a film name.

The latest release from the filmmaker, known for directing Witch And Electricity houseA Viking revenge saga starring Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang and Anya Taylor-Joy.

With the film releasing at the end of this month, promotional materials have started appearing in public.

However, on Monday (April 4), a tweet showing one such poster on the metro went viral.

While the poster includes the names of the lead actors and the film’s tagline (“Win Your Destiny”), it does not include the words the northman,

The tweet read: “‘So you’ve got that poster ready’ the northman, ‘Yes, chief! We’ve already printed it out and put it in the subway…