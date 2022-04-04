The Nuggets beat the Lakers 129-118 with Jokic’s 28 points. defeated by

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and six assists to move up to fifth in the Western Conference on Sunday in the Denver Nuggets’ 129-118 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Will Barton had 25 points and Aaron Gordon added 24 points and eight rebounds for the Nuggets, who returned to the fourth quarter in the absence of LeBron James to win for the fourth time in five games. Denver takes Utah to fifth place in the playoff stage by half a game, trying to ensure it doesn’t have to participate in a mini play-in tournament.

Anthony Davis finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-placed Lakers, whose partnership…