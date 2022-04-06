The Nuggets blame themselves for not sealing the playoff berth

According to Aaron Gordon, the best version of the Nuggets is a viable postseason threat.

“When we pay attention to the details, we’re just as good as any team in the league,” he said after the Nuggets’ 116-97 loss to San Antonio, which marked their chances of sealing a playoff berth on Tuesday night. spoiled it.

That fictional form was a far cry from what the court took against San Antonio. According to Michael Malone, Josh Richardson and Devin Wassell were run-off on the Scouting Report, meaning defenders were told to sprint them from the 3-point line. Instead, the duo dropped 8 of 11 3-pointers.

“It’s a bad loss for us,” Gordon said of the Nuggets’ inability to lock in a top six seed.

The defeat not only kept alive the distant possibility that the Nuggets could land…