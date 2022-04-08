The Nuggets reach the playoffs by defeating the Grizzlies

The Denver Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-109 on Thursday to reach the playoffs, thanks to Nikola Jokic’s 35 points and Aaron Gordon’s 22 points.

Jokic was accidentally elbowed between the forehead and right temple by Jaren Jackson Jr., causing bleeding in the first minute. The Serbian had to leave the field for treatment.

After being forced to return to the bench a second time, Jokic wore a red elastic band for the rest of the game. Thus, he helped the Nuggets (48-33) recover from a turbulent start and prevented the Grizzlies from sweeping their season series.

Denver assured to finish in the first six of the Western Conference, so it would go straight ahead…