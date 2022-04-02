The NY mobster who killed 3 escapes from federal custody in Fla.

Rochester, NY (AP) – A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped federal custody.

The website of the Bureau of Prisons says that Dominic Tadeev absconded on March 28.

The 64-year-old pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges, which included killing three people during mob wars in the 1980s.

A federal judge in western New York last year denied Taddeo’s request for a compassionate release.

Taddeo was imprisoned in a medium-security lockup in Florida before being moved to a residential halfway point in February.

A Prisons Bureau spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking information on Taddev’s escape.