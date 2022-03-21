The office clip is without a doubt the essential tech tool | Technology

Technological tools have thousands of forms and one of them is that of a clip, you may think that it only serves to group sheets; but in real life its uses go further.

At present, the safest thing is that when thinking of an essential technology tool, the first thing that may come to mind is a computer or a mobile phone. And, the truth, these teams are practically a Swiss army knife of the technological world, but there is a tool that is above both: the clip.

No, it’s not a clip with a Qualcomm or Apple processor. It is, nothing more and nothing less, than a simple clip made of metal and that has been living for decades in millions of offices throughout the world. What is the reason for its importance? The versatility it offers despite being such a small element and with apparently such limited uses.

And, it is that, a clip is not only used to group papers in the same thematic block. The clip is the perfect example that imagination is above all else when using a tool and that the limitations are set by the user. In fact, in the modern world a clip can be used to perform both everyday and extraordinary tasks.

Leaving aside the basic uses of an office that can be done with the clip, we are going to focus on all the possibilities it offers in the technology sector. The first thing is that a clip is the master key to do a physical reset to any device. Yes, this item can wipe the settings of almost any electronic device.

That a clip can do this is thanks to the fact that most of the physical buttons to do a reset are behind a barrier that only allows the entry of extremely thin and rigid tools, come on it seems that they are made specifically so that the clip is the only tool capable of this task.

Devices that have this type of system are, for example, routers, NAS and latest generation devices such as smart speakers from Amazon and Google. It is not the only use of a clip, in fact, nowadays to insert a SIM card or, rather, NanoSIM to a mobile, you have to use a specific tool.

Many times this tool is not within reach, but what is always within reach of anyone is a clip. This tool has many more uses that depend on the imagination of each one, in fact, some people even dare to clean the dirt from their wireless headphones with a clip.

In the end, the clip is one of the most important technological elements of the past, present and future. The possibilities of this tool are endless and will depend on how the structure of this tool is applied, plus of course what one wants to do with it. It never hurts to carry a clip on you, for what may happen.