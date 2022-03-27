The Oilers omitted defensive identification, leaving no chance for both goalscorers versus the Flames.

Calgary — It was a game we really learned something from. One of those nights that would salute us even more for that lauded Round 2 series, the first fight of an Alberta playoff meeting in 31 years.

Could Edmonton, with their full lineup intact and a new strong defensive game, give Calgary everything they could handle in their final meeting of the season?

Will the Flames show Edmonton why the Oilers have spent the season in the rear-view mirror of Calgary, correcting the season series two games and sailing into the Pacific sunset?

Yeah well….

Both teams scored 11 goals within the first 30 minutes of the game – and 14 goals in a 9-5 Flames win on the night – and we looked at our expectations and said, “Well, a…