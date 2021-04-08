LATEST

The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 43: Groundhog Day

Avatar
By
Posted on
The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 43: Groundhog Day

Things are not great.

They are far from good, even.

That’s why sometimes we will get rid of the catchy and intentions of being funny and just get straight to the point here: Juventus lost against Torino over the weekend in the Derby della Mole, and because of it we’re left to once left to wonder just where this club is going and just how bad it might get before the season is out.

That’s really all we need to say about that other than what we’ve said on the podcast this week. These are tough times, and sometimes those tough times are the greatest test as to just what kind of attitude and character some of your biggest people have to offer.

No matter what, though, Juventus need to change things in a hurry or else the possibility of not playing in the Champions League next season is gonna start getting even more real.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks, we discuss:

  • Juventus’ top 4 chances seem to be hanging on by a thread right now. Just how confident are we that this team, with the way it is playing of late, can actually ensure Champions League football next season?
  • The pressure is on Andrea Pirlo to get results or else there won’t be any Champions League and he will likely be out of a job because of it.
  • The team’s confidence levels … yikes.
  • This summer is going to be one of transition no matter who the manager is at Juventus, so that means the front office has to nail it or else the next few seasons might end up being just as tough as the current one.
  • Twitter questions! (Including one from a familiar name around here.)

You can listen to Episode 43 of The Old Lady Speaks here:

You can also listen — and then subscribe, rate and review — to The Old Lady Speaks on the following platforms below. Just search “Black & White & Read All Over” when you get to your preferred listening platform and we’re going to be there for your listening pleasure.

Please feel free to give us a nice rating because we enjoy doing this podcast very much and are glad that you have enjoyed the first batch of episodes. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
756
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
756
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
751
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
727
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
722
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
681
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
646
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
608
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
603
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top