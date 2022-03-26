The Ontario Sunshine List for 2021 is out and here’s who made the most money

Ontario has just dropped its “Sunshine List” for 2021, which shows which province’s public servants earned a six-figure salary (or more) last year.

In typical Ford government fashion, the much-anticipated and often-controversial collection of people paying big tax dollars arrived at 4 p.m. Friday.

But don’t you worry, no one is letting it go under the radar.

You can find a searchable, sortable database complete with information right here from 2021complete with full namePosition, salary, and total taxable benefits earned by all public sector employees who earned more than $100,000.

Some background before sharing the top 10, for those who need it: Ontario requires any organization that receives public funding from the province…