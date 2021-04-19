ENTERTAINMENT

The operation of Rakhi Sawant's mother was successful, the actress shared the video and said thank you to Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is without doubt one of the stars who by no means shies away from serving to anybody. Salman Khan has helped many individuals to date. In such a scenario, the operation success of Rakhi Sawant’s mom has been accomplished with the assistance of Salman Khan. Rakhi himself has given details about this on social media.

Rakhi’s mom’s operation accomplished
Really, let me let you know that Rakhi Sawant’s mom had been battling most cancers for a very long time. In such a scenario, Rakhi was busy elevating cash for the mom’s operation. On the identical time, Rakhi went to Massive Boss with the intention of depositing cash for her mom. Nevertheless, now the operation of Rakhi’s mom is accomplished with the assistance of Salman Khan. Rakhi has given details about it on social media.

Rakhi shared the video
Rakhi has shared a video on Instagram. Through which the docs are displaying the tumor eliminated after the operation. Within the caption of the video, Rakhi wrote – Thanks to all of the followers. Due to Salman Khan. Due to Dr. Sanjay Sharma and Dr. Chopra. Thanks to all my followers. The operation was profitable. ‘ Tell us that the video after the operation is delicate as a result of we’re not displaying it. Nevertheless, you possibly can see this video on Rakhi Sawant’s social web page.

Rakhi shared the video earlier than the operation
It’s price mentioning that earlier than the mom’s operation, Rakhi shared a video on social media, during which her mom is seen mendacity on the hospital mattress and Rakhi is standing at a distance carrying her masks. Rakhi says on this video – Immediately is Mother’s operation, Ultimate Physician Sanjay Sharma will take away her most cancers fully. Mom your most cancers will probably be gone perpetually ‘. After this, Rakhi’s mom is seen providing prayers to Salman and his household. Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote – ‘Thank God and Salman Khan bhai!’.

