The order to see the Kovid-19 vaccine pass ends at midnight

The requirement of a COVID-19 vaccine pass to visit certain places, such as restaurants and salons, will be done away with from midnight.

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Starting midnight today, the Vaccine Pass mandate for hospitality and near-proximity businesses will be phased out, but some may still require them if they wish.

Soul Bar & Bistro Commercial and Events Manager Olivia Carter said the Auckland eatery would no longer have to roster on additional staff to check that each patron was fully vaccinated.,

“It’s a pretty big cost to the business and while I think the mandate had a time and place, it’s nice that it’s something that’s no longer covered and we’re going to have seats to welcome people and get them to eat and drink.” But really, that’s what you can focus on bringing…