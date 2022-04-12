The Orioles took their first win of the season with a 2-0 win over Milwaukee in the home opener

The Orioles got a hit when the need arose on Monday. That’s all they needed.

Cedric Mullins had a two-run single for his first RBI of the season, the Baltimore pitchers combined on a shutout and the Orioles got their first 2–0 win over Milwaukee in their first home game of the year.

Fears of a 0-4 start can be put to rest for the first time since the infamous 1988 season. Pressure pitching, and a clutch hit made it so.

After scoring four runs in three games in the opening sweep at the hands of Tampa Bay, O wasn’t exactly worming his way through Monday’s home opener, but he did enough. In the bottom of second, Ramon Uris took the lead with a single, and although a rough odor groundout landed him in second, a big innings seemed likely…