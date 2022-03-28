The Oscars have only the eyes of Jessica Chastain, who cannot be identified as a televangelist

Jessica Chastain plays an extraordinary American televangelist unrecognizable to herself in “In the Eyes of Tammy Faye”. Her transformation was rewarded Sunday night by the Oscars Academy, which gave her the best actress award.

Each day of filming, Jessica Chastain had to put on a heavy suit for the role, consisting of prostheses, hairpieces, and makeup, so that Tammy Faye Bakker, the gospel singer who later became a pastor and rights activist, could Attractive style to be reproduced. LGBT.

The 45-year-old actress has previously been nominated for an Oscar twice, first for “The Color of Feelings” and then for “Zero Dark Thirty”.

She won on Sunday against four other very popular stars: Penelope Cruz (“Madres Parelas”), Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”), Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”). .

“We are coming out of a tough phase, full…