The Oscars made fun of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes for being cheap alternatives. People

Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Skies joked that they were hired to host the Oscars because they were “cheaper” than hiring a single male presenter.

The three ladies were introduced on stage by DJ Khaled at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (27.03.22) following Beyoncé’s performance of “Be Alive”, and the trio did not seem to make fun of themselves and the evening’s nominees. Didn’t waste time.

Wanda dismissed the phenomenon as “where movie lovers unite and watch TV” before Amy quipped: “This year, the Academy hired three women to host because it was a man. cheaper than hiring one.”

Regina declared that she and Wanda “represent black women who stand proud.”