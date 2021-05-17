The OU Announcers Were In Awe of Texas Tech’s Home Run Total – Talk 1340

Over the weekend, Jace Jung hit his 18th home run of the season. The most in a season since Cam Warren hit 18 back in 2019. It took Jung 45 starts in 2021 to get to 18 home runs. Warren hit his 18th in game 64 of the season against Arkansas in Omaha at the College World Series.

Jung wasn’t the only Red Raider hitting jimmy jacks over the weekend.

Cal Conley hit three of them over the weekend, including a Grand Slam on Saturday, the Red Raiders second Grand Slam of the night and third of the weekend. Dru Baker hit the first on Saturday and Cody Masters hit one on Friday to get the scoring started.

Conley was named Big 12 Newcomer of the week for his efforts. He was at Texas Tech last year but nothing counted for real during the COVID season apparently.

Texas Tech won two of three in Norman, out-scoring the Sooners 28-4 on Saturday and Sunday. Texas Tech hit four home runs on Friday in the loss, then hit three and five on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Seven different Red Raiders combined for 12 Texas Tech home runs with Easton Murrell, Cody Masters, and Dru Baker all hitting one. Jace Jung, Braxton Fulford, and Cole Stillwell hitting two apiece and Conley hitting three.

The Oklahoma Broadcasters had seen enough by the time home runs 11 and 12 had been hit on Sunday evening. When Conley hit the 5th home run of Sunday’s game the call was simply, “I mean, come on. This is remarkable, folks.”

There was even some broad speculation from the booth that the heart rate monitor that Braxton Fulford was wearing might have been an illegal device relaying the signs. To that I respond, that the OU pitchers were throwing batting practice pitches with zero movement over the heart of the plate. Texas Tech didn’t need to bang on any trashcans to hit 12 home runs in three games.

