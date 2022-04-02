The Patriots Are Reportedly Getting Star Receiver DeVante Parker

Patriot The former Dolphins have a chance to blossom into the No. 1 option New England desperately needs. DeVante Parker spent seven years with the Dolphins. Adrian Kraus/AP Photo

The Patriots seem to have found a familiar face and proven weapon to bolster their receiving corps.

The Dolphins are reportedly trading DeVente Parker and 2022 fifth-round picks for the Patriots in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport breaks the news, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter Specification provided of business.

“Parker lands in an ideal position with stability, while MIA achieves financial flexibility,” Rapoport wrote.