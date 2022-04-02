The Patrons won and prevented the Sangh from ascending to the top.

VAR was the hero, but the lightsaber was all Lucas Barrios. It is that with a double, the striker was half Santa Fe’s executioner: if Union won, he would reach the top of Zone A. But the Paraguayan national had other plans, and the patron adds three key points.

It’s alive. He played in Europe at several clubs in Argentina and South America, where he picked up a young Robert Lewandowski on the bench (in Borussia Dortmund) and in the national team. With that badge he went out to play and started leaving his signature from the start. When the game was just starting, he stood outside and inside the field, received and did not pardon. Patronato thus began to write what would be a hard but fair victory, which deserved it.