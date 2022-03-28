The Pelicans beat the Lakers 116-108 by Ingram’s 26 points

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram had 26 points in his return from a 10-game absence, and the New Orleans Pelicans rallied to a 23-point deficit in the second quarter as they beat the Los Angeles Lakers 116-108 on Sunday. The Angels played in a post-season impact for both clubs.

New Orleans got a big boost from rookies Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones. Murphy, selected 17th overall, scored all of his 21 points in the second half. Jones, taken in the second round, had 16 points and his best record as a professional was six steals.

LeBron James made seven 3-pointers and finished with 39 points, but only two of his eight shots in the fourth quarter were four points, missed three times in the long…