The Penthouse 2: Life in War: Episode Schedule and More Updates – Finance Rewind

The Penthouse 2: War in Life episode is a famous South Korean television mystery and drama series. On 19 February 2021, Kim Soon-ok and Choi Young-hoon wrote the series.

Penthouse 2:

Penthouse Season 2 opens at the 28th Cheong-Ek Arts Festival, as Seo-jin is about to declare the winner of the Grand Prize. The story usually revolves around Shim Su-rion and Oh Yoo-hee. Shim is a rich woman with a terrible past. She is the wife of Xu Dan-ta, a wealthy businessman.

Here is the episode schedule for the rest of the season. 4 episodes of the season have been released, and the latest episodes are being released further on 27 February 2021. The Penthouse show will have 8 episodes more. Unlike the Penthouse season, 1 has a time slot that is 22:00 KST on Tuesdays and Mondays, with the second season of Penthouse airing at the same time, but on Friday nights and Saturday nights. Below is the time and date table for upcoming and released episodes of this show.

Episodes Released

19 February 2021 First episode released.

20 February 2021 2 episode released.

26 February 2021 third episode released.

27 February 2021 Fourth episode released.

Upcoming episodes

5 March 5 episodes.

6 March 6 episodes.

12 March 7th episode.

13 March 8th episode.

19 March 9th episode.

20 March 10th episode.

26 March 11th episode.

27th March 12th episode.

Here, Penthouse 2 shows are also available on these streaming websites and can go and watch:

Kokov

Viki

Here, K-Drama as a Korean drama famous worldwide, The Penthouse Season 2 is badly twisty, and the fun drama has lost none of its drug power. Penthouse: War in Life with 100 is set around a luxury and expensive penthouse apartment. If you are curious about any updates or information related to the 2nd season of the mega-hit drama. ‘Penthouse’ season 2 is scheduled to be aired as a follow-up and is scheduled to find out more updates.

