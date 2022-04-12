The Percy Jackson Disney+ Series Casts The Adam Project’s Walker Scobel in the Leading Role. TV series

After an impressive turn as young Ryan Reynolds in the hit time-travelling Netflix film Adam ProjectWalker Scobel has landed his next role, and it’s a big deal — he’ll play Percy Jackson in the new Disney+ series adaptation of author Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels, titled Percy Jackson and the Olympians,

We have previously seen Percy in two feature film versions of the story, with Logan Lerman as the title character. Those adaptations made some significant story changes to the novels, however, the biggest being that the main characters were older than they were originally written — this new Disney+ series is going back to text in that regard by casting 13-year-old Scobel. . The series will follow Percy as he is learning about his supernatural powers for the first time, before…