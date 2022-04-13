The Percy Jackson Series Has Found Its Demode

Disney recently introduced the actor who will play young Percy in a future series adapted from Rick Riordan’s best-selling novels.

After films with mixed success, the saga Percy Jackson Will return to the screen through the series presented by Disney+.

on the programme, one session for each book, and permanent supervision by the authors of the books, Rick RiordanTo avoid a new catastrophe as it did in films produced by 20th Century Fox in the early 2010s.

Officially announced two years ago, the series is starting to give its news.

The writer announced in early January that filming of the series was to begin this summer, it was in the month of April 2022 that the actor who brought the character of Percy Jackson to life on the small screen was finally revealed.

It is on walker scobelA 13 year old young actor who recently starred in the movie…