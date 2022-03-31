The person who has accepted to pay women to gain access to children shall be sentenced to

A man who confessed to giving money to women to gain access to children for his “sexual gratification” has been sent to custody for sentencing next month.

Timmy Duggan (35) of Mountain Lodge, Annagh, Trolley, Ko Kerry pleaded guilty to nine separate charges, contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offenses) Act 2017, before Trolley Circuit Court in Limerick.

Mr. Duggan, a former supermarket manager who also worked in the agricultural industry, and a noted badminton player in the county, admitted that he “paid money” from women to “get a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation”. “Did, which includes children’s…