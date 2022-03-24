the PGA Tour arrives in the country

Hello, Golf Fever!

A historic week for the Dominican Republic with the arrival of the PGA Tour on our soil and the celebration of the fifth edition of the Corales Puntacana Championship. Another challenge facing the Puntacana Group is putting the country on the world golf map at a professional level and we know this will bring a unique tourism boost.

Each year the event grows in stature, and the team, led by Manuel Sajor, Director of Marketing of the Puntacana Group, under the watchful eye of Frank Elias Rainieri, President and CEO of the Puntacana Group, works hard to once again create another . Successful championship to the pride and glory of all Dominicans knowing the importance of an event of this magnitude.

The talents of hundreds of employees and…