The technical staff of the Egypt national team did not want to see anyone in their training which was only open to the public for 15 minutes. The stadium workers were kicked off the training ground, except for the one who worked as their translator.

Caution or paranoia? The head of the Egyptian delegation clearly does not want to take any risks. As a prelude to the second leg of the 2022 World Cup against Senegal, the Egyptian team trains on the lawns of the meeting on Monday, this Tuesday at the Abdoulaye-Wade Stadium in Diamandio. But their session took place without gender or firefighters.

According to Les Echos, Pharaoh’s staff asked him to pack the bus. Gender and firefighters reveal their game plan after following their training, suggesting fear that instead of ensuring their own safety.