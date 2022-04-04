The “Pixel War”: The Reddit Incident That Zemor Is Trying To Recover

Good Link – Everything is good to tell people about yourself during an election. Especially when you are lagging behind in the election. This is what Eric Zemour’s teams must have said to each other when he tweeted “reddit place”, the Internet phenomenon of this early April.

On the evening of Sunday 3 April, a message actually appeared on the far-right candidate’s Twitter account, calling on French internet users to continue to “protect our beautiful tricolor flag”. A reference to a global “collision” on the online game of the moment.