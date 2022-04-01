The police ejected the picket on 25 de Mayo and the camp continues on 9 de Julio

Traffic chaos this Thursday had its turning point when picketing protesters cut into the “roll” of 25 de Mayo throughout the morning, where it joins 9 de Julio Sur and begins the Buenos Aires-La Plata highway. The elevation of the neighborhood of Constitución.

The protesters are demanding to receive from the development minister. john zabletFrom which they demand more social schemes and discuss how to convert those plans into actual work. Claims are made in the context of rising inflation in the lowest areas.

The call is made by the representatives of the publicity Polo Obrero, MTR-Votamos Lucher, Cuba-MTR-, Barrios de Pie/Libres del Sur, MST Teresa Vive, Territorial Movement (MTL-Rebelde), Front of…