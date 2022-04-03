The postponed meeting between Saint-Etienne and Marseille will finally be played this Sunday

The Professional Football League announced that the Ligue 1 match between Saint-tienne and Marseille, originally scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 pm, has been postponed due to heavy snowfall and will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday. will be played at

The postponement of the match count for the 30th day of L1 was announced by the Saint-tienne club at the end of the morning on Saturday, citing “difficulties of access to the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium”, but not immediately. Was confirmed by the league.

It was made necessary “climatic conditions made the ground impassable and access to Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium particularly difficult”, justified the LFP in a press release sent two hours before the theoretical kick-off. ordained …