‘The Power of the Dog’ cinematographer Ari Wegner might make Oscars history

for his work dog powerAri Wegner may create history as the first female cinematographer to win an Academy Award.

Women in Film CEO Kirsten Schafer announced at a luncheon in Wegner’s honor, “Many of us believe that you will be the first woman to win this award.” four years ago, mudbound Cinematographer Rachel Morrison became the first woman to be nominated for the award.

Already this year, Wegner was the first female director of photography to win top prizes from both the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the British Society of Cinematographers. The Australian cinematographer is silently stunned by attracting everyone’s attention.

“It’s really surreal, actually,” she tells NPR of her Oscar nomination. “Every creative…