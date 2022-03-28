The Power of the Dog, Dune and Beast: Where to See the Heroes of the Oscars 2022

August 1969, Belfast. Buddy surveys the country’s social cadre by his location as the youngest in his nuclear family, a Protestant clan living in a predominantly Catholic neighborhood. In this hectic context, the boy resists his father’s absence, searches for his first love and falls in love with cinema. This is a heartwarming black-and-white projection of filmmaker Kenneth Branagh’s memoirs. It is up for seven awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

remake of french Aries Family (2014), the film tells the story of the only hearing member of a deaf family devoted to fishing in a town in Massachusetts. The young lady discovers a growing passion for singing and an opportunity opens up for her that will lead to a dilemma…