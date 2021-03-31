‘The Powerpuff Girls’ casts Professor Utonium: Who’s playing the icon? – Film Daily

What would an early 2000s childhood be without the colorful cartoon The Powerpuff Girls? Seeing the pink, blue, and green little girls fly around and kick butt was the dash of sugar & spice girl power everyone needed as a kiddo.

Who do we have to thank most for the Powerpuff Girls? No, we’re not alluding to Cartoon Network or animator Craig McCracken, we’re talking about the actual scientist behind the magical trio: Professor Utonium, of course.

After the recent announcement casting actresses for Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup for the live-action Powerpuff show on The CW, we’ve been wondering who will play their loving creator & caretaker Professor Utonium. Well, now we have the answer everyone’s been waiting for. Here’s what we know so far.

Casting announcement

Who’s to be Utonium? Drumroll, please: it’s Donald Faison! This is a face you’ve likely seen before. The actor set to join the crew is best known for his roles in the medical comedy Scrubs, indie teen flick Clueless, comedy heist film Big Fat Liar.

Earlier this month the three main Powerpuff stars were revealed to be Chloe Bennet ( (Agents of SHIELD) as Blossom, Dove Cameron (The Descendants) as Bubbles, and TV newcomer Yana Perrault (Jagged Little Pill) as Buttercup. They certainly look the part! In the CW live-action the Powerpuff Girls are said to be in their twenties, now disillusioned superheroes wishing they had a childhood unburdened by crime fighting.

Who will play the arbiters of crime in Powerpuff? Casting on super villains Mojo Jojo, Fuzzy Lumpkins, and Him have not been announced, and we’re not sure which ones will have the biggest role in the live-action.

Will Faison be the right fit?

Can you see Donald Faison in the iconic role of Professor Drake Utonium? We say – heck yes! Though he might not be what everyone expected, he’s likely to bring a fresh take on the brainy character who sees the Powerpuff Girls as both his inventions & daughters. We have no doubt he’ll bring some energy and a touch of much-needed comedy to the show.

However, Powerpuff’s vision of Professor Utonium isn’t the exact same as the one we remember in the cartoons. “Professor Utonium is described as quirky, debonair, and a pinch narcissistic,” Variety explained. “He is a scientific genius who is immensely proud of the three extraordinary girls he created in his lab. Staring down a midlife crisis, he is determined to repair his relationships with his now-adult daughters.”

As one might expect from a live-action remake depicting childhood characters in their later years, Powerpuff (not The Powerpuff Girls) is said to be a bit grittier than the original cartoon. While we doubt it’ll be Watchmen-level gritty, whether Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup really want to save the world will be questioned. Will Professor Utonium support their choices or insist they carry on the burdens of superhero life?

Will it be worth the watch?

While Powerpuff certainly makes millennial nostalgia-seekers’ eyes perk up, we’re still on the fence whether The CW show will be what we want. The jaded superhero stunt has been done over & over again – haven’t you seen Umbrella Academy? Do we really want to see our cute kindergarten heroes going through existential crises?

Even with Donald Faison rounding out the stellar Powerpuff cast, the redundant plot might make the show unwatchable. Perhaps The Powerpuff Girls cartoon classic is best left untouched – we’ll have to wait and see.

—

Do you think Donald Faison will be a great Professor Utonium? Could he be the ticket to save the cliched live-action reboot of the childhood cartoon? Let us know your thoughts below.